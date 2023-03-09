Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,663 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.55. 110,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,396. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.