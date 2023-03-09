Maple Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 721,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,053. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $78.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

