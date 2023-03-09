Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,987 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.0% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 47.4% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 21,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in International Business Machines by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 148,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,801. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.49. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

