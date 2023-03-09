Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,698 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,999,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.4% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $170.25. The company had a trading volume of 392,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

