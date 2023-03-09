Maple Capital Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,988. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.21. The stock has a market cap of $264.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

