Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after buying an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,079,000 after buying an additional 262,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $195.47. The company had a trading volume of 859,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.14 and a 200-day moving average of $198.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

