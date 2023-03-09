Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Trading Down 10.3%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.67. 127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,960% from the average session volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Man Wah Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

About Man Wah

(Get Rating)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Read More

