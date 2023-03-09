Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 483,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,572,000. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises about 6.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 11.18% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 274,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA QGRO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,046. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80.

