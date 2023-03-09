Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 6,986 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.09. 680,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.