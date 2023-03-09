Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $1.86 Million in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF makes up about 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 126.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $5,366,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,108,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 93,115 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000.

Get KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Performance

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,161. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.