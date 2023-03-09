Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $663,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.03. 2,134,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $187.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

