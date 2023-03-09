Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $242,000 Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,852,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 531,036 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,470,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,506,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 368,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,544,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 155,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.