Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.61 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for about 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 204.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 132,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,531 shares of company stock worth $1,767,734. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 507,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,990. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

