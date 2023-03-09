Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys Shares of 31,660 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 531,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

