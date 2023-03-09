Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.91

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.91 and traded as high as C$9.35. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 17,373 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Magellan Aerospace Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm has a market cap of C$506.09 million, a PE ratio of -80.00, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.94.
Magellan Aerospace Dividend Announcement
About Magellan Aerospace
Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.
See Also
