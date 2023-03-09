MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.37. 354,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 552,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

