MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.37. 354,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 552,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
