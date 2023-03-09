Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Loop Energy Inc. (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 2,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Loop Energy from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Loop Energy Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers worldwide. The company offers its fuel cell systems for the electrification of light commercial vehicles, transit buses, and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

