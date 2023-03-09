loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $18,598.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 312,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $19,798.02.

On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,097.49.

On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,497.65.

On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $22,597.74.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $24,897.51.

On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,897.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20.

LDI stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 589,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,253. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $565.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 361,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

