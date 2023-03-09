Litecoin (LTC) Trading 14.1% Lower This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $81.52 or 0.00388792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.91 billion and approximately $489.04 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000868 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009947 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,444,515 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

