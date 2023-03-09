Litecoin (LTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $504.63 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $82.72 or 0.00380592 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and $504.63 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015503 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000837 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017626 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,439,677 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

