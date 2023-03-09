Liquity USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $744,961.71 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004619 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $232.60 million and approximately $744,961.71 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 231,308,002 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

