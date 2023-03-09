Liquity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68.43 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00008562 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $169.34 million and $68.43 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,086,367 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidation. Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free.

LUSD is the USD-pegged stablecoin used to pay out loans on the Liquity protocol. At any time it can be redeemed against the underlying collateral at face value. Learn more about the stability mechanism.

LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity. It captures the fee revenue that is generated by the system and incentivizes early adopters and frontends. The total LQTY supply is capped at 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on how the tokens are allocated and released over time, please refer to LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

Liquity Token Trading

