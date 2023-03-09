Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $68,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.39. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

