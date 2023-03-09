Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.11 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,937,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,624,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares in the company, valued at $11,624,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,883 shares of company stock valued at $209,566. 50.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

