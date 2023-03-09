Lifesci Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.14 million, a P/E ratio of 112.16 and a beta of 1.02. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Imara Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

