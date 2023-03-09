Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Price Up 4.2% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 65,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 706,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

