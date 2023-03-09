Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Price Up 4.2% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 65,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 706,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.
The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group
Life Time Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Featured Stories
