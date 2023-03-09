Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.39

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.39 and traded as high as C$20.00. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$19.89, with a volume of 20,149 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Leon’s Furniture Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$85,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,591,772.39. Company insiders own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Rating)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.