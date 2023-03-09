Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

