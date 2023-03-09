Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Options Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,680. 3M has a 12 month low of $106.18 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.