Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $362.16. 297,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

