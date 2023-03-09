Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,896 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

GCOW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 456,394 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

