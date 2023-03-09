Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.59. 231,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $111.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

