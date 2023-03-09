Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $107.70. 674,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average is $116.25. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.24.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

