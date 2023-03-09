Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 377 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 278,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Surevest LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,419 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NIKE by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,669,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,935,000 after purchasing an additional 514,951 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.