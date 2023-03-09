Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.52. 103,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,630. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.48.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

