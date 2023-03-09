Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.35

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.35 and last traded at $93.15, with a volume of 258961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O'rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,714 shares of company stock worth $12,145,604. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,267.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 189,844 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 69,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

