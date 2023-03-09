Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Glenn O’rourke Sells 19,624 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,736,527.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $190,165.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $77,142.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $79,032.72.

On Friday, February 24th, Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84.

On Thursday, December 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $91.17 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,617,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after buying an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,990,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

