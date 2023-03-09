Larry Michael Mertz Sells 33,401 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CTO Larry Michael Mertz sold 33,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $16,366.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 516,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,006.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
