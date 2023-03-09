Larry Michael Mertz Sells 33,401 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CTO Larry Michael Mertz sold 33,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $16,366.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 516,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,006.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,569,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,121,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

