Largo (LGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 10th.
Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. Largo has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.27.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Largo from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Largo in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Largo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.
