Largo (LGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Largo Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. Largo has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Largo from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Largo in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Largo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Largo

Largo Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Largo by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Largo by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Largo by 4,549.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Largo by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Largo by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

