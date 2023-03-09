Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $96,018,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Insider Activity

Quanta Services Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $163.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,561. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

