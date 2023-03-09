Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Buys 1,220 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 117,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,544. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.