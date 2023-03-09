Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 710 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.14. 31,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

