Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Down 0.2%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 199,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 221,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Lanvin Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.
Lanvin Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $263.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group
Lanvin Group Company Profile
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.
