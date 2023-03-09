Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Down 0.2%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 199,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 221,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Lanvin Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Lanvin Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $263.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lanvin Group stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LANV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,054,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,698,000. Lanvin Group accounts for about 63.7% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd owned 158.24% of Lanvin Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.