Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $1,028,828.24 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,828.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lantheus Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29 and a beta of 0.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lantheus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 9.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5,338.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 166,760 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.