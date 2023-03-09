Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 7,705 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $20,446.42.

On Thursday, December 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $20,747.50.

LNTH stock traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $75.24. 1,390,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,883. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 218.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Lantheus by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

