Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Shares Down 21.3%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 21.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 68,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 18,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landsea Homes stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,566,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

