Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $229.98. 20,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

