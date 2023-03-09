L Melvin Cooper Sells 2,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
