Kurt Knight Sells 25,680 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,381,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,224.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Well Stock Up 0.8 %

AMWL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,123. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 400,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 134,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

