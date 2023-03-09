KuCoin Token Market Capitalization Achieves $834.77 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $8.49 or 0.00039243 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $834.77 million and approximately $715,050.45 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

